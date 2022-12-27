Dr. Sunny Jhamnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhamnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Jhamnani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunny Jhamnani, MD
Dr. Sunny Jhamnani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Jhamnani works at
Dr. Jhamnani's Office Locations
Chandler333 N Dobson Rd Ste 11, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-2020
- 2 177 W Cottonwood Ln Ste 7, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 899-2020
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6484
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He takes very good care of me and my wife.
About Dr. Sunny Jhamnani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1518245844
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Jhamnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhamnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhamnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhamnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhamnani.
