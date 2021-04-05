Overview

Dr. Sunny Melendez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Korea U Med Coll, Seoul and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Melendez works at Sunny Y Melendez MD in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.