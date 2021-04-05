Dr. Sunny Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Melendez, MD
Dr. Sunny Melendez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Korea U Med Coll, Seoul and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Sunny Melendez MD Inc2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 205, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Melendez' for over 20 years and love her! She is very caring, thoughtful and smart. She is on top of the latest in medicine and is always there to listen and help. She is the best doctor that I have ever seen.
About Dr. Sunny Melendez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1033293576
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Martin L King Hosp
- Korea U Med Coll, Seoul
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melendez speaks Korean.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.