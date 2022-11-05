Overview of Dr. Sunny Park, MD

Dr. Sunny Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Park works at Sunny Park Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.