Dr. Sunny Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunny Park, MD
Dr. Sunny Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Sunny Park Facial Plastic Surgery901 Dover Dr Ste 126, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 873-5089Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Park performed plastic surgery and related stichings after my dermatologist performed a Mohs surgery. I had only met Dr. Park on my presurgery office visit with her. She was extremely proficient in performing the necessary plastic surgery on my forehead, above my right eyebrow and below my scalp line. I had an exceptionally good experience with Dr Park and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sunny Park, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1730306085
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|Lsu Shreveport Med Center
- Penn State University
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
