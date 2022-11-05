See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sunny Park, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sunny Park, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunny Park, MD

Dr. Sunny Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Park works at Sunny Park Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunny Park Facial Plastic Surgery
    901 Dover Dr Ste 126, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 873-5089
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Park?

    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr Park performed plastic surgery and related stichings after my dermatologist performed a Mohs surgery. I had only met Dr. Park on my presurgery office visit with her. She was extremely proficient in performing the necessary plastic surgery on my forehead, above my right eyebrow and below my scalp line. I had an exceptionally good experience with Dr Park and highly recommend her.
    — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunny Park, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunny Park, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Park to family and friends

    Dr. Park's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Park

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sunny Park, MD.

    About Dr. Sunny Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730306085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|Lsu Shreveport Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunny Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Sunny Park Facial Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sunny Park, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.