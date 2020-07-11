Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM
Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School Of Podiatric Medicine In Philadelphia|Temple Univers and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Achilles Foot and Ankle Center681 Hioaks Rd Ste D, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5039Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc7660 E Parham Rd Ste 107, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-5040
Achilles Foot and Ankle Center Inc.7575 Cold Harbor Rd Ste 2A, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 430-5038
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
This review is long overdue but I can't thank Dr. Patel enough for the fantastic job he did on both of my feet! I was embarrassed my whole life because my second and third toes were longer than my great toe. It was so bad that I refused to wear open-toed shoes in public, and as a shoe lover, prevented me from buying sandals I "normal people wore." Dr. Patel performed toe shortening on my toes and since then, it has literally changed my life! I no longer dread events that require bearing my feet. I even wear flip flops in the Winter! I can't thank Dr. Patel enough! I would recommend him to anyone needing foot care and or surgery.
About Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- 9 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
