Dr. Sunoj Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunoj Abraham, MD
Dr. Sunoj Abraham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from Kerala University- Miraj Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
Citrus Pulmonology Consultants5616 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0948
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has always helped me and informed me of the effects of my Chronic Bronchitis, including needed medications. His full PFT exam clearly shows and explains my condition and has helped me in my claim against the VA.
About Dr. Sunoj Abraham, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1194790857
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kerala University- Miraj Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.