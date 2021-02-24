See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD

Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at La Casa Psychiatric Health Facility in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA and Fremont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Casa Psychiatric Health Facility
    6060 N Paramount Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 790-1860
  2. 2
    Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital
    1287 Fulton Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 800-7715
  3. 3
    Fremont Hospital Psychiatry
    39001 Sundale Dr, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2021
    My child was admitted to his care in January after a suicide attempt. He diagnosed her with depression and anxiety and prescribed her Lexapro as well as Vistaril and since then she has done well. She is currently in Aspire in Los Gatos and she seems to be getting better daily. Thank you Dr Singh for helping our family and my daughter through this tough time.
    Julia Sampson — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326464462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

