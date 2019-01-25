Dr. Sunshine Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunshine Murray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
1
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3947
3
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-8765
4
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 749-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
I had an excellent visit. The doctor was very thourough and took time with questions and answers.
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
