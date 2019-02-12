Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suparna Barber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suparna Barber, MD
Dr. Suparna Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Barber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
-
1
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (201) 815-3339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
MemorialCare Medical Group2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barber?
My daughter has special needs and Dr.Barber is great with her. Dr. Barber displays compassion and patience. I am very happy with the service provided.
About Dr. Suparna Barber, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1053553826
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber works at
Dr. Barber speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.