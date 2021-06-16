See All Rheumatologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Supen Patel, MD

Rheumatology
2.3 (31)
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Supen Patel, MD

Dr. Supen Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hopehealth Specialty Services
    600 E Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 667-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center
  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Chronic Pain
Dermatomyositis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sarcoidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Behçet's Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease
Hammer Toe
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Jun 16, 2021
    I have been a patient with Dr Patel for ten years. He diagnosed me with RA when I was 22. He is extremely knowledgeable and worked with me to get the inflammation under control. I moved from Florence to Myrtle Beach, but I still drive an hour and a half every three months to stay with Dr Patel. He is highly recommended!
    Lindsay Hubbell — Jun 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Supen Patel, MD
    About Dr. Supen Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114969359
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Geisinger Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Dr. Supen Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

