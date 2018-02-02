Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Supna Lowery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supna Lowery, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Lowery works at
Locations
Inova Center for Wellness and Metabolic Health - Fair Oaks3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (877) 511-4625
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She is the best Endocrinologist I have had in years. She really listens and answers as someone who cares. Absolutely no arrogance. Just kindness and willing to help in any way she can.
About Dr. Supna Lowery, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1558308502
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
