Dr. Suprabha Bhat, MD
Overview of Dr. Suprabha Bhat, MD
Dr. Suprabha Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
Houston Office7500 Beechnut St Ste 266, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 774-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Straight forward no nonsense doctor. Refreshing to find one like her these days.
About Dr. Suprabha Bhat, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.