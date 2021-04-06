Overview

Dr. Supraja Reddy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at North County Endocrinology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Edwardsville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.