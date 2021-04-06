Dr. Supraja Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supraja Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supraja Reddy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
North County Endocrinology11155 Dunn Rd Ste 109N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 439-1292
-
2
Christian Hospital Diabetes Institute Il Services8 Sunset Hills Professional Ctr, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 692-6109
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
She is an amazing doctor. She has got my A1C and my aunt's A1C in normal range.
About Dr. Supraja Reddy, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1134432479
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.