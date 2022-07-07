Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD
Overview of Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD
Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli?
Dr. Kohli is a very caring and compassionate doctor. She really cares about her patients and listens to their questions/concerns and responds accordingly. I trust her medical decisions and advice. She is a great doctor and I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194019570
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kohli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.