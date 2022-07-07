Overview of Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD

Dr. Supriya Kohli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Kohli works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.