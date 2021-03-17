Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD
Overview
Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Tomar works at
Locations
New Age Dermatology Inc.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 3900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 805-9399
- 2 641 University Blvd Ste 109, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 805-9399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a lifetime 91 year old foolish sun worshiper of my youth, I have been treated by several great Dermotoligists, who sadly have died or retired in past years. Dr. Tomar, is of a skill that matches or exceeds the best of them.
About Dr. Supriya Tomar, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1053332130
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tomar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomar.
