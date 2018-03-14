Dr. Surabhi Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surabhi Batra, MD
Overview of Dr. Surabhi Batra, MD
Dr. Surabhi Batra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Batra works at
Dr. Batra's Office Locations
-
1
Valerie Fund Children's Center201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batra?
Very good Doctor. She is very thorough and professional. very knowledgeable too. Has a keen eye for diagnosing problems. Twice she was able to pick what others had missed. Extremely affectionate towards kids and my child will always remember and miss her
About Dr. Surabhi Batra, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1972733160
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County (Illinois)
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batra accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Batra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra works at
Dr. Batra has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.