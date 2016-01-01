Dr. Surabhi Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surabhi Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surabhi Prasad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Med Coll Agra U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Locations
1
Rahway Medical Associates181 Westfield Ave, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 382-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Surabhi Prasad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770501603
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Sarojini Naidu Med Coll Agra U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.