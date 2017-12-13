Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebreselassie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD
Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Gebreselassie's Office Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5148Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Broward Dialysis1500 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 396-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very thorough and spent a good amount of time explaining everything to me. I left totally relaxed and motivated.
About Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912170713
Education & Certifications
- JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gebreselassie has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebreselassie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
