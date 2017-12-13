Overview of Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD

Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Gebreselassie works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.