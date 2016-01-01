Overview

Dr. Suraj Alva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Alva works at Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns in Edison, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.