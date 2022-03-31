Overview of Dr. Suraj Muley, MD

Dr. Suraj Muley, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Muley works at Barrow Neurology Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.