Dr. Suraj Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Naik works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.