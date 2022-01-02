See All Gastroenterologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Suraj Naik, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Suraj Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Naik works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Office
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 (817) 394-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Anemia
Esophagitis
Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Crohn's Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Manometry
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?

    Jan 02, 2022
    Dr. Naik was very thorough and courteous. Explained findings very well. Would definitely recommend. Thank you!
    Amado — Jan 02, 2022
    About Dr. Suraj Naik, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1760563878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Utah School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naik works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Naik’s profile.

    Dr. Naik has seen patients for Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

