Overview of Dr. Suraj Rao, MD

Dr. Suraj Rao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Rao works at Memorial Health University Physicians Family Care - Richmond Hill in Richmond Hill, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.