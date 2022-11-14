Overview

Dr. Suraj Rasania, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rasania works at Elite Cardiology Group in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.