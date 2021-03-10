Dr. Suraj Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suraj Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Suraj Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Urology Associates PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 225-2500
-
2
Albuquerque Dermatology Associates5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 872-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Very professional and the process , despite Covid restrictions , was very efficient.
About Dr. Suraj Reddy, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740485275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.