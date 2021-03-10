Overview

Dr. Suraj Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Reddy works at Dermatology of New Mexico, LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.