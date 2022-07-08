See All Dermatologists in Washington, DC
Super Profile

Dr. Suraj Venna, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suraj Venna, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Venna works at Melanoma Center in Washington, DC with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melanoma Center
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-2551
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Screenings
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Allergic Reaction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bladder Cancer
Boil
Bone Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Cold Sore
Colorectal Cancer
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eye Cancer
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hodgkin's Disease
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Meningiomas
Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Prostate Cancer
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pulmonary Disease
Restylane® Injections
Reticulosarcoma
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cancer
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Ulcer
Vaginal Cancer
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vulvar Cancer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Suraj Venna, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366433302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suraj Venna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venna has seen patients for Melanoma, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Venna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

