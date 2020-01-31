Overview

Dr. Suraj Verma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.