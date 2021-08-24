Overview of Dr. Surajit Majumdar, MD

Dr. Surajit Majumdar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut Medical College, University Of Calicut and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Majumdar works at Chesterfield Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.