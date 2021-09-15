Overview

Dr. Surani Fernando, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Fernando works at Endocrine Associates Of Connecticut in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.