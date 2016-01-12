See All Pediatricians in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD

Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Children's Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reddy Childrens Clinic PA
    4501 Hale Ave Ste 2, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 425-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2016
    He's an amazing Doctor. My mother has entrusted us to him ever since my older brother was a baby, and that's over 23 years ago. I will take my children to him as well.
    Joshua Espinosa in Brownsville, TX — Jan 12, 2016
    About Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336104017
    Education & Certifications

    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Children's Clinic in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

