Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD
Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Reddy Childrens Clinic PA4501 Hale Ave Ste 2, Harlingen, TX 78550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's an amazing Doctor. My mother has entrusted us to him ever since my older brother was a baby, and that's over 23 years ago. I will take my children to him as well.
About Dr. Surapureddy Reddy, MD
- 44 years of experience
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
