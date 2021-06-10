Overview of Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD

Dr. Surbhi Panchal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Panchal works at Illinois Bone And Joint in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.