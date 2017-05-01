Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boddipalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD
Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Boddipalli works at
Dr. Boddipalli's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care220 Springfield Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 364-7850Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pm
-
2
Duly Health and Care40 S Clay St Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 364-7850
-
3
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boddipalli?
Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Boddipalle to my friends and family. My overall experience was very good!
About Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1255656948
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hosp & Med Rsch Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boddipalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boddipalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boddipalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boddipalli works at
Dr. Boddipalli has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boddipalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boddipalli speaks Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boddipalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boddipalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boddipalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boddipalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.