Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD

Hematology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD

Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Boddipalli works at Duly Health and Care in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Boddipalli's Office Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    220 Springfield Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Duly Health and Care
    40 S Clay St Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521
    Duly Health and Care
    133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Hospital Affiliations
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hypercoagulable State
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Chest Pain
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lyme Disease
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Cancer
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Proteinuria
Reticulosarcoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Uterine Cancer
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2017
    Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Boddipalle to my friends and family. My overall experience was very good!
    Mary Mack in Downers Grove, IL — May 01, 2017
    About Dr. Surekha Boddipalli, MD

    • Hematology
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
•
    • 1255656948
    Education & Certifications

    • Lankenau Hosp & Med Rsch Ctr
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
