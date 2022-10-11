Overview

Dr. Surekha Perlman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College Of The Osmania University.



Dr. Perlman works at West Plano Diabetes and Endocrine Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.