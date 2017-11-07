Overview of Dr. Surekha Vetsa, MD

Dr. Surekha Vetsa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Vetsa works at 150 North Jackson Ave. Suite 105 in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.