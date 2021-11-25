Dr. Surender Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surender Malhotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Surender Malhotra, MD
Dr. Surender Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their residency with Nyu Vamc
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiopulmonary Associates113 Fairview Park Dr Ste B, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-2920
-
2
Cardiopulmonary Associates770 Pine St Ste 310, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3069
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is my husband's W. Glen Edge and not only is he caring and extremely patient he is a great Doctor. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Surender Malhotra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1780772731
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Vamc
- Nyu Vamc
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.