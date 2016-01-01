Overview

Dr. Surendra Gudapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Gudapati works at Valley Medical Consultants Inc in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.