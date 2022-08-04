Overview of Dr. Surendra Jain, MD

Dr. Surendra Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.