Dr. Surendra Kolla, MD
Overview of Dr. Surendra Kolla, MD
Dr. Surendra Kolla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
Dr. Kolla works at
Dr. Kolla's Office Locations
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 573-4916Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome!!!!
About Dr. Surendra Kolla, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194952143
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolla has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.