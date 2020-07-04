Dr. Surendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surendra Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Surendra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Fresno Office5680 N Fresno St Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 440-1110
I’m a vascular surgeon and Dr Patel takes care of me and my family. You could say he’s doctor’s doctor. I first chose him because I saw his great attention to detail in taking care of complicated hospital patients. I keep coming back because he always tells it to me straight and follows up on all my health details. I have recommended him to several of my colleagues who have been likewise pleased with his care.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346203973
- Highland Genl Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.