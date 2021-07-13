Overview of Dr. Surendran Varma, MD

Dr. Surendran Varma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Pro Health Physicians in Bristol, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Restless Leg Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.