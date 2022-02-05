See All Allergists & Immunologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Suresh Anne, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Suresh Anne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Lapeer Region and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.

Dr. Anne works at Asthma Allergy and Immunology Center in Flint, MI with other offices in Troy, MI, Midland, MI and Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Asthma Allergy and Immunology Center
    Asthma Allergy and Immunology Center
5155 Norko Dr, Flint, MI 48507
(810) 230-7532
    Allergy and Asthma Center of Troy PC
    Allergy and Asthma Center of Troy PC
4792 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085
(248) 528-9010
    2621 W Wackerly St Ste A, Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-6125
    Mclaren Medical Management -family Practice
    Mclaren Medical Management -family Practice
1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446
(810) 245-8259
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Hives
Animal Allergies
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 05, 2022
    I HAVE HEALTH INS. THAT CANT PAY DR. BECAUSE ITS TOO LATE. HE IS A GREAT DR AND HAS A GREAT PERSONALITY BUT I GOT TURNED INTO COLLECTION AGENCY CAUSE I COULD NOT AFFORD HIS $100 OFFICE VISITS FOR ANTI BIOTICS AND INHAILERS. BEAUTIFUL MAN, NOT WANTED IN MY HOME THOUGH , I DID NOT ASK FOR HOME TREATMENTS.
    Teresa Bearden — Feb 05, 2022
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Telugu
    • 1336101443
    • Bg Hospital
    • Hurley Med Center
    • Kg Hospital
    • University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
