Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Cleveland Area Hospital, Cordell Memorial Hospital, Elkview General Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Mangum Regional Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Norman Regional Hospital, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
-
1
Ohh Physicians-mwc8121 National Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
2
Ohh Rural Clinics LLC - Ada1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 610-3023
-
3
Elkview General Hospital429 W Elm St, Hobart, OK 73651 Directions (580) 726-3324
-
4
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Clinton
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- Cleveland Area Hospital
- Cordell Memorial Hospital
- Elkview General Hospital
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Mangum Regional Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Roger Mills Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandrasekaran and his staff are informative and friendly. Dr. C is caring and a good listener.
About Dr. Suresh Chandrasekaran, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649376427
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrasekaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrasekaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekaran has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrasekaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrasekaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrasekaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrasekaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrasekaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.