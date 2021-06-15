Overview

Dr. Suresh Chavakula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chavakula works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.