Dr. Suresh Chitturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suresh Chitturi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with Detroit Medical Center|Detroit Medical Center|Wayne State University, Neurology|Wayne State University, Psychiatry/Child Psychiatry|Wayne State University, Neurology|Wayne State University, Psychiatry/Child Psychiatry
Dr. Chitturi works at
Locations
MMC Neurology Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 365, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2514
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I unfortunately have had to start seeing Suresh Chitturi, MD. 6 months ago I was diagnosed with MS. Unsteady, a little confused, hand and feet numb. He started me on Copaxone shots 3x's week. I will have a nother MRI soon, to continue to look into my case further. He is kind, and very good at explaining my issues. I also do not care for the drive into Nashville- for those Specialists. - M. Hopwood
About Dr. Suresh Chitturi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710095369
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitturi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitturi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitturi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitturi.
