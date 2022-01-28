Dr. Suresh Chode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Chode, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Chode, MD
Dr. Suresh Chode, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Chode's Office Locations
SSM Health DePaul Hospital12277 De Paul Dr Ste 403, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2715
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate
About Dr. Suresh Chode, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1336378934
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chode has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chode speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chode.
