Overview

Dr. Suresh Gundaji, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Prairie, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Gundaji works at CentraCare Health - Long Prairie Clinic in Long Prairie, MN with other offices in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.