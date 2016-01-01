See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Suresh Jillellamudi, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suresh Jillellamudi, MD

Dr. Suresh Jillellamudi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Jillellamudi works at Salem Chest Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jillellamudi's Office Locations

    Salem Chest Specialists
    3001 LYNDHURST AVE, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(336) 571-7455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Suresh Jillellamudi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982869574
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Critical Care Medicine, Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Jillellamudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jillellamudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jillellamudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jillellamudi works at Salem Chest Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jillellamudi’s profile.

    Dr. Jillellamudi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jillellamudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jillellamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jillellamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

