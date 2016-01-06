Overview

Dr. Suresh Karne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL.



Dr. Karne works at Digestive Disease Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.