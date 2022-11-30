Dr. Kukreja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh Kukreja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suresh Kukreja, MD
Dr. Suresh Kukreja, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.
Dr. Kukreja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kukreja's Office Locations
-
1
Suresh Kukreja MD2241 Peggy Ln Ste D, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 276-0571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kukreja?
Dr Kukreja cared for all 4 of my children (from 1986 to 2011) He was always attentive to our concerns and offered excellent treatment. When the treatment required was outside of his area, I felt confident in his referrals. Thank you Dr K....My kiddos as adults remember you and occasionally inquire, 'I wonder if he still has my picture on the cork board?'
About Dr. Suresh Kukreja, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1710098132
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukreja accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kukreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukreja works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukreja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.