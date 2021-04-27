Overview of Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD

Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Mount Sinai Physician Assoc, Inc in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.