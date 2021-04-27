Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Mount Sinai Physician Assoc, Inc7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C302, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-6794
Psychiatric Unit18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-6794
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Kumar is so kind. He was one of my favorite doctors, but because he was always booked up so far ahead, I ended up seeing my dad's previous neurologist. He was very friendly, also, and listened to my concerns. He prescribed me medication that helped lessen my seizures.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972581874
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Stroke and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.