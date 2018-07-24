Overview of Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD

Dr. Suresh Kunapareddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Kunapareddy works at Uap Clinic Laboratory - Hux in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.