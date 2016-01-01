Dr. Lakshminarayanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh Lakshminarayanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Suresh Lakshminarayanan, MD
Dr. Suresh Lakshminarayanan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Lakshminarayanan works at
Dr. Lakshminarayanan's Office Locations
Ocala Critical Care & Kidney Group2980 SE 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Kidney Group Inc8613 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 622-4231
Ocala Regional Kidney Center East2870 SE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-9140
Ocala Regional Kidney Center East2860 SE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-8758
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Suresh Lakshminarayanan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275531279
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
